LONDON May 29 U.S. data centre company Equinix
Inc said on Friday it had agreed to buy British peer
Telecity Group in a deal worth 2.35 billion pounds
($3.60 billion), creating the largest data centre player in
Europe.
Equinix said the deal would see each Telecity Group
shareholder receive 572.5 pence in cash for each share, a 27.3
percent premium to the firm's closing price on May 6 before
talks were announced, as well as 0.0327 new Equinix Shares.
Following completion of the deal Telecity Group shareholders
will hold 10.1 percent of the combined company.
($1 = 0.6521 pounds)
