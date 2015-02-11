LONDON Feb 11 British data centre provider
Telecity Group said on Wednesday it had reached a
non-binding, all-share merger agreement with New York-listed
Interxion.
The deal will see Interxion shareholders receive 2.3386 new
Telecity Group shares per Interxion share, an exchange ratio
that implies a 15 percent premium to Interxion's share price of
$26.47 at the close on Feb. 9, it said in a statement.
Late Tuesday, Reuters reported news of a potential deal
involving Telecity.
In its statement, Telecity said it expected the net present
value of total synergies to be around 600 million pounds, and
that the deal would be earnings neutral in the first full year
and earnings accretive thereafter.
Telecity said it would look to launch a share buyback after
the deal closes.
