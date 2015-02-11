* Offers 2.3386 new shares for each Interxion share
* To tap growing demand to use cloud technology
* Deal at 15 pct premium to Interxion Feb. 9 share price
* Group eyes at least 600 mln stg in synergies
* Telecity shares up 16 pct
By Simon Jessop and Paul Sandle
LONDON, Feb 11 British data centre provider
Telecity Group Plc has agreed a non-binding $2.2 billion
all-share deal to buy New York-listed Interxion Holding NV
, looking to tap growing demand for "cloud" technology.
Shares in Telecity, which like its new partner operates some
of the huge computer centres which process traffic on the
Internet, rose more than 16 percent to their highest in some 19
months.
Demand for premium data centres such as those run by
Telecity is being driven by cloud technology, whereby the data
and processing for devices like smartphones is carried out on
millions of remote servers.
"Demand for data centre services is evolving rapidly as
enterprise data and digital applications migrate to the cloud,"
Telecity said, adding the combined business would provide
customers with greater product choice and better global access.
Europe-focused Interxion runs 39 data centres in 11
countries and Interxion Chief Executive David Ruberg said he
expected the deal to help customers move to the cloud.
"Together, we expect to be able to further reduce our
customers' total cost of operation, help them deliver improved
functionality to their customers, and deliver industry-leading
quality of service," Ruberg said in a statement.
The deal will involve Interxion shareholders receiving
2.3386 new Telecity shares for each Interxion share, implying a
15 percent premium to Interxion's share price of $26.47 at the
close on Feb. 9, Telecity said.
Late on Tuesday, Reuters had quoted sources familiar with
the matter as saying Telecity was being circled by private
equity firms, but Chairman John Hughes declined comment when
asked about other approaches on a conference call.
Telecity announced the deal alongside full-year results
showing revenue up 7.1 percent to 348.7 million pounds ($532
million) and a final dividend of 9 pence per share, to take the
total to 13.5p.
The net present value of total synergies from the deal is
expected to be around 600 million pounds, Telecity said. The
deal would be earnings neutral in the first full year and
earnings accretive thereafter.
The deal would give the company a stronger balance sheet and
lower cost of capital, positioning it for growth and allowing it
to increase returns to shareholders, with a 400 million pound,
three-year share buyback planned after it closes, Telecity said.
Telecity said the group's primary listing would be in
London, with a possible New York listing for its existing ADRs.
John Hughes would be chairman of the combined group. David
Ruberg, currently chief executive of Interxion, would be CEO of
for 12 months following completion of the transaction.
Describing Interxion as "an asset of strategic importance",
analysts at Citi said they expected the deal to complete "with
few concessions".
($1 = 0.6554 British Pounds)
(Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)