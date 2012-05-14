FRANKFURT May 14 Kabel Deutschland
has won the race for regional German cable company Tele
Columbus, outbidding Deutsche Telekom and Liberty
Global, Financial Times Deutschland reported, without
specifying its sources.
Kabel Deutschland, Germany's largest cable company, will
likely have to make concessions to competition authorities, the
paper reported on Monday, citing an industry source.
Kabel Deutschland declined to comment.
Tele Columbus's owners, comprising funds including York
Capital and Golden Tree Asset Management, which took over after
the company defaulted in 2010, have mandated Rothschild to
organise the sale and had agreed not to sell for less than 600
million euros.
The German cable market was once one of Europe's most
fragmented, with a proliferation of smaller regional players
offering television and broadband services.
Tele Columbus was formerly owned by investor Scott
Lanphere's Escaline group and in 2008 almost collapsed under a
roughly 1-billion-euro ($1.3 billion) debt load, which Lanphere
had dumped on Tele Columbus while building a cable empire that
included German cable group EWT and a majority in rival
Primacom.
In the restructuring, roughly 100 creditors agreed to swap
part of the debt for equity, pushing out Lanphere. Aligning the
interests of the large number of owners is one of the tasks the
advisers need to tackle, a person close to the transaction has
told Reuters.
