FRANKFURT Jan 12 German cable operator Tele
Columbus on Monday said it had set the price range
for shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at between 8 and
12 euros ($9 and $14) a share.
Tele Columbus said it planned to issue 52.8 million shares,
making the offering worth 447 million euros at the middle of the
price range, or 477 million euros if an over-allotment option
was exercised in full, giving the company a market
capitalisation of 530 million euros.
Tele Columbus wants to raise funds to cut debt and increase
financial flexibility for growth.
Tele Columbus, owned by several hedge funds and credit funds
after a financial restructuring, is Germany's third-largest
cable operator behind Liberty Global's Unitymedia
Kabel BW and Vodafone's Kabel Deutschland.
($1 = 0.8457 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)