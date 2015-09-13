FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Tele Columbus AG, Germany's third largest cable network operator, said on Sunday it agreed to buy rival pepcom GmbH, giving it a customer base of 3.7 million homes in a deal with an enterprise value of 608 million euros.

After taking into consideration net debt and the 30 percent minority participation in KMS Kabelfernsehen München ServiCenter GmbH & Co the equity value of the deal is approximately 505 million euros, the company said.

The closing of the acquisition of pepcom, the fourth largest cable network operator in Germany, is subject to approval of a proposed capital increase with intended proceeds of 240 million euros.

An extraordinary shareholders' meeting (EGM) is to be held on September 14, 2015. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Dominic Evans)