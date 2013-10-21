WELLINGTON Oct 22 New Zealand telecommunications company Telecom Corp Ltd confirmed on Tuesday that it was looking at the sale of its Australian unit AAPT.

It gave no details and said no decision had been made but the proposal was consistent with a previously announced plan to refine its business strategy.

Shares in Telecom last traded down 0.2 percent at NZ$2.275. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)