Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ROME May 8 An Italian court on Thursday rejected an appeal by Telecom Italia against a fine by the country's antitrust authority for abusing its dominant market position as owner and manager of the country's fixed-line telephone network.
The local administrative court of the Lazio region found that the fine of 103.8 million euro ($144.52 million) was justifed and adequate, according to its ruling.
The antitrust authority imposed the fine a year ago after finding the company had limited wholesale and retail access to its fixed-line network, preventing competitors from expanding into phone and internet services. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Naomi O'Leary)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)