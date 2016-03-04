BUENOS AIRES, March 3 Argentina's ENACOM telecoms regulator on Thursday approved Telecom Italia's sale of its controlling stake in Telecom Argentina to investment firm Fintech, a source at the regulator said.

Separately, the source said the regulator had also given the greenlight to Cablevision, a subsidiary of media firm Grupo Clarin, for its takeover of mobile phone company Nextel Communications Argentina.

"Yes, the ENACOM board has approved the sale of Telecom and Nextel," the source said. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Sandra Maler)