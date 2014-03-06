By Leonardo Goy
| BRASILIA, March 6
BRASILIA, March 6 Brazil is considering ways to
push up the cost of wireless broadcast permits in exchange for
accepting worse coverage, a government source told Reuters on
Thursday, highlighting the tradeoffs that may be required to hit
a tough fiscal target.
Treasury officials have pushed regulators to ease coverage
requirements or offer fewer permits in an August auction of
next-generation (4G) cell spectrum, the source said. New rules
could boost the minimum price of permits to between 12 billion
and 15 billion reais ($5.2 billion and $6.5 billion) from 6
billion reais.
"When you set requirements the auction price falls, because
you swap money that would go to the treasury in exchange for
investment in better service. Removing obligations ... the
auction raises more money," said the source, who spoke on
condition of anonymity because the discussions are ongoing.
Authorities at the treasury and the communications ministry
did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Brazil's
telecommunications regulator Anatel declined to comment.
The possible tradeoff underscored the lengths to which
President Dilma Rousseff may need to go in order to meet a
strict budget target she has set as she prepares to seek
re-election in October. Brazil's looser fiscal policy and
reliance on one-time revenues have drawn fire from investors,
who also complain about unpredictable rules for concessions.
For the country's big phone companies, missing out on the
next round of permits could hurt the value of 4G investments
they have already made and discourage future capital spending.
Brazilian telecom companies are already struggling to
sustain profitability in the face of a sluggish economy and
heavy investments to roll out 4G coverage and build out
pre-existing networks ahead of the soccer World Cup in June.
Telefonica Brasil SA, the local unit of Spain's
Telefonica, is the country's biggest wireless carrier
and leading 4G provider. TIM Participações SA, a unit
of Telecom Italia, is Brazil's second-largest mobile
company. Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil
and Grupo Oi SA, which is in the process of merging
with Portugal Telecom, are also major players in
Brazil.
All four of those local carriers paid a combined 2.56
billion reais in 2012 for an initial round of 4G permits tied to
covering host cities for the World Cup.
That auction covered the 2.5 GHz broadcast spectrum, which
works well for heavy data loads in cities but requires about
three times as many towers to cover a given area compared with
the 700 MHz spectrum set for auction in August. Several
companies assumed they would have access to both frequencies in
calculating the profitability of their 4G investments.
Under one of the proposals that officials have considered,
however, the government could boost the value of the new 700 MHz
permits by issuing them to only two carriers, the source told
Reuters. Anatel has resisted that model, citing competitive
concerns, the source said.
Another proposal would issue four permits with varying
degrees of coverage requirements. One permit would require
sharing bandwidth with public safety communications, for
example, while another, more expensive permit would be exempt
from network neutrality obligations, according to the source.