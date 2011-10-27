* Oi starts telecom earnings season on Thursday
* Revenue at Oi likely suffered from losing clients
* Growing market share helped boost TIM Brasil profit
By Sergio Spagnuolo
SAO PAULO, Oct 27 Heating competition among
Brazil's telecommunications companies likely pressured
operating profit margins in the third quarter, with mixed
results for their bottom-line results, a Reuters survey of
analysts found on Thursday.
Quarterly results are expected to show the impact of
intensifying competition in the mobile, data and broadband
Internet segments as carriers fought for households and
companies spending more thanks to a strong job market.
The biggest boost to revenue and net income is expected
from TIM Participacoes (TIMP3.SA), the local unit of Telecom
Italia (TLIT.MI), thanks to its growing share of Brazil's
booming wireless market. TIM Brasil, as the company is known,
regained second spot in the market during the quarter.
"We expect TIM to report the most growth among its
competitors, boosted by its purely mobile revenues," analysts
Nuno Matias and Bruna Mari of Espirito Santo Investment Bank
wrote in a client note.
TIM Brasil is scheduled to report earnings on Oct. 31.
Grupo Oi TNLP4.SA BRTO4.SA, Brazil's biggest telecom
group, is seen posting a nearly 40 percent drop in net income
as it continues to lose market share in the mobile phone market
and fixed-line subscribers.
The company reports results later on Thursday.
Oi's quarterly results could trigger new losses in its
shares, as the company struggles to win approval for a
corporate restructuring plan that has rattled minority
shareholders. The company's most widely traded stock, holding
company Tele Norte Leste Participacoes TNLP4.SA, has shed 31
percent this year.
"We expect Oi to post uninspiring third-quarter results, as
competition continues its upward trajectory," a group of
Santander Investment Securities analysts led by Valder Nogueira
wrote in a report.
Analysts expect Telefonica Brasil (VIVT4.SA), the local
subsidiary of Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC), to post a moderate
gain in revenue and stable profit, as savings from the
integration of Telesp and Vivo units still lie ahead.
Revenue will likely feel the pinch of declining fixed-line
subscriptions and a migration away from voice services,
analysts said. On the other hand, a growing customer base in
the broadband Internet and pay TV segments should help offset
weakness in the fixed-line unit.
Telefonica Brasil reports third-quarter results Nov. 10.
Below are the average estimates of six analysts for
Telefonica Brasil and four analysts for TIM and Oi, in
Brazilian reais:
==============================================================
REVENUE EBITDA EBITDA MARGIN NET INCOME
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIM 4.305 bln 1.148 bln 26.7 pct 334 mln
change yr/yr +17.1 pct +10.5 pct -1.5 pp +168 pct
--------------------------------------------------------------
TELEFONICA 8.326 bln 2.992 bln 35.9 pct 1.240 bln
change yr/yr +5.4 pct +5.6 pct 0 pp -0.7 pct
--------------------------------------------------------------
OI 7.149 bln 2.362 bln 33.0 pct 305 mln
change yr/yr -2.4 pct -13 pct -4.0 pp -39 pct
==============================================================
(Telefonica's year-on-year comparison considers combined
fixed-line and mobile operations of its Telesp and Vivo
units.)
($1 = 1.77 reais)
(Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and
Matthew Lewis)