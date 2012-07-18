* Regulator Anatel partly suspends sales by three carriers
* Gov't unveils tough pro-consumer moves, demands investment
* Shares of Oi down 4.5 pct, TIM Brasil drops 2.8 pct
(Updates with regulatory measures, reaction from telecoms)
By Leonardo Goy and Tiago Pariz
BRASILIA, July 18 Brazil's telecom regulator on
Wednesday ordered three leading carriers to stop selling new
mobile plans in certain states, an unusually strong punishment
in response to rising consumer complaints about dropped calls
and spotty coverage.
Regulator Anatel said that, in each of Brazil's 26 states
plus the federal district of Brasilia, the company with the
poorest service would be unable to sell new plans. The
suspension will be effective on Monday and remain in place until
the carriers present an investment plan to improve service
quality, the agency said.
The suspension is one of the toughest pro-consumer measures
taken by the government of President Dilma Rousseff and comes as
investors are increasingly concerned about the government's
willingness to intervene in the struggling economy.
"A growing client base needs to be accompanied by more
investments," Anatel head João Batista de Resende told
reporters, adding that the regulator had tracked growing
customer service complaints for over a year.
TIM Participações, the Brazilian unit of Telecom
Italia, will be prohibited from selling new plans in
19 states. Grupo Oi will be barred from selling in
five states and sales by Claro, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos
Slim's America Movil, are banned in three states.
Telefonica Brasil, a unit of Spain's Telefonica
, will not have its sales suspended, but must present
plans within 30 days to improve service or face sanctions.
Providers violating the sales bans will be fined 200,000
reais ($99,000) per day.
Phone companies in Brazil are already increasing capital
spending to reach a growing consumer class spread across the
country and keep up with requirements for new technologies ahead
of the 2014 Soccer World Cup.
But Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo has said telecoms
need to step up investments faster, to more than 24 billion
reais ($12 billion) annually compared with 17 billion reais in
recent years.
Preferred shares of Oi fell 4.5 percent in Sao
Paulo on Wednesday, while TIM shares lost 2.8 percent. Shares of
Telefonica Brasil fell as much as 2.2 percent before recovering
to a 0.2 percent gain in the session.
America Movil shares slipped 0.2 percent in Mexico City.
"EXTREME AND ANTI-COMPETITIVE"
TIM was "quite surprised by such an extreme measure," the
company said in a release, calling the sales suspension
"disproportional" and "anti-competitive."
Oi called the regulator's analysis "out-of-date" in a press
release, citing its plan to increase investments to 6 billion
reais this year, compared with 5 billion reais last year and 3
billion reais in 2010.
Telefonica said it always revises the impact of new products
and services on its network before launching them.
A Claro spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the measure.
The growing cost of expanding networks in Brazil is weighing
on phone companies as revenue growth shows signs of flagging in
an economy now expected to expand less than 2 percent this year.
Brazil's mobile phone market more than doubled in five years
to 256 million connections, thanks to a robust job market and
rising wages, but growth has shown signs of slowing in a country
of about 190 million.
Still, the government is increasing demands for investments.
In June, Anatel distributed licenses for wireless broadband
spectrum with targets for minimum investments to provide
coverage in host cities for the Confederations Cup next year, a
dress rehearsal for the World Cup in 2014.
Rousseff's government has also prodded Brazil's car makers
to invest in local factories with a series of tax breaks,
lending incentives and import limits.
Brazilian industrial output has contracted over the past
year as a heavy tax burden and weak global demand hammer
manufacturers and drag on investment.
Brazil's investment rate fell to 18.7 percent of the
country's gross domestic product in the first quarter of the
year, from 19.5 percent in the same period a year before.
($1 = 2.03 Brazilian reals)
(Additional reporting by Brad Haynes, Roberta Vilas Boas,
Silvio Cascione and Cesar Bianconi in Sao Paulo; Writing by Brad
Haynes; Editing by Tim Dobbyn, Leslie Gevirtz, Bernard Orr, Gary
Hill)