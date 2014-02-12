By Luciana Bruno and Brad Haynes
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Feb 12 The profits of
Brazilian telecommunications companies probably fell in the
fourth quarter as stagnant sales and higher costs have brought
growth almost to a standstill, feeding expectations of
consolidation in the wireless market.
Revenue grew from a year earlier at nearly the same pace as
inflation for the country's biggest phone companies, which
relied on new handsets, aggressive advertising and generous
promotions to juice sales in the quarter while sacrificing
profit margins.
"Christmas-related promotion and sales will not be enough to
offset tough macro and price competition," Citi Research
analysts Lucio Aldworth and Matheus Nascimento wrote in a note
sent last week to clients.
Brazil's crowded wireless market has slowed sharply from a
recent boom, when falling prices and low unemployment fueled
growth to more than 270 million mobile connections in a country
of nearly 200 million people.
The slowdown, fed by tighter credit and eroding consumer
confidence, is reinforcing expectations among some analysts that
Brazil could soon lose one mobile carrier.
Since late last year, persistent media reports have
suggested the possible breakup and sale of No.2 wireless
operator TIM Participações. Such a deal could ease
antitrust issues facing Telefonica in Brazil as it
tightens its grip on TIM's parent, Telecom Italia.
The companies involved in the reports have denied any
negotiations about the matter.
TIM Brasil has been Telecom Italia's main source of growth,
but earnings expected on Thursday may instead show stagnation.
Strong mobile data traffic should help offset weaker voice
revenue, but most of TIM's new revenue is expected to come from
rising smartphone sales. Handsets are a loss leader for TIM that
opens the door to data-heavy plans, but new technology and a
weaker currency are making the strategy even more unprofitable
in the short run, according to analysts.
Weaker profit margins and rising labor costs are expected to
drag net income down 8 percent from a year earlier.
STRUCTURAL SHIFT
Telefonica Brasil is likely to report an even
steeper drop in profit when it posts results on Feb. 26.
The company's revenue has stagnated for nearly two years as
a shrinking fixed-line unit nearly wiped out gains from a recent
mobile boom.
Now Telefonica is stepping up aggressive advertising and
offering discounts to bolster its pay-TV and broadband services
in an attempt to revive fixed-line revenue, while compressing
its profit margins.
"Vivo's margins are now structurally lower," Citi's analysts
wrote, adding that the sale of cell towers to reduce debt levels
has increased tower rental costs.
Faced with rising labor costs, Telefonica has resorted to
layoffs, which cost an estimated 74 million reais ($31 million)
in severance costs in the quarter, according to analysts at
Morgan Stanley.
Net income probably fell 25 percent from a year earlier.
Several banks' equity research desks declined to give
earnings estimates for Grupo Oi SA. Some cited rules
barring such forecasts while engaged in an investment banking
transaction with the company.
Oi confirmed this week that a group of banks had agreed to
contribute 6 billion reais to a capital increase as part of its
merger with shareholder Portugal Telecom.
Morgan Stanley analysts estimated Oi's revenue stagnated
from a year earlier, while its bottom line swung to a net loss.
Below are the average estimates of five analysts surveyed,
expressed in Brazilian reais.
REVENUE EBITDA NET INCOME
Telefonica Brasil 9.09 bln 2.63 bln 1.11 bln
pct chg yr/yr +2 pct -17 pct -25 pct
TIM Brasil 5.32 bln 1.39 bln 427 mln
pct chg yr/yr +6 pct -2 pct -8 pct
($1 = 2.41 Brazilian reais)
