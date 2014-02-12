By Luciana Bruno and Brad Haynes RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Feb 12 The profits of Brazilian telecommunications companies probably fell in the fourth quarter as stagnant sales and higher costs have brought growth almost to a standstill, feeding expectations of consolidation in the wireless market. Revenue grew from a year earlier at nearly the same pace as inflation for the country's biggest phone companies, which relied on new handsets, aggressive advertising and generous promotions to juice sales in the quarter while sacrificing profit margins. "Christmas-related promotion and sales will not be enough to offset tough macro and price competition," Citi Research analysts Lucio Aldworth and Matheus Nascimento wrote in a note sent last week to clients. Brazil's crowded wireless market has slowed sharply from a recent boom, when falling prices and low unemployment fueled growth to more than 270 million mobile connections in a country of nearly 200 million people. The slowdown, fed by tighter credit and eroding consumer confidence, is reinforcing expectations among some analysts that Brazil could soon lose one mobile carrier. Since late last year, persistent media reports have suggested the possible breakup and sale of No.2 wireless operator TIM Participações. Such a deal could ease antitrust issues facing Telefonica in Brazil as it tightens its grip on TIM's parent, Telecom Italia. The companies involved in the reports have denied any negotiations about the matter. TIM Brasil has been Telecom Italia's main source of growth, but earnings expected on Thursday may instead show stagnation. Strong mobile data traffic should help offset weaker voice revenue, but most of TIM's new revenue is expected to come from rising smartphone sales. Handsets are a loss leader for TIM that opens the door to data-heavy plans, but new technology and a weaker currency are making the strategy even more unprofitable in the short run, according to analysts. Weaker profit margins and rising labor costs are expected to drag net income down 8 percent from a year earlier. STRUCTURAL SHIFT Telefonica Brasil is likely to report an even steeper drop in profit when it posts results on Feb. 26. The company's revenue has stagnated for nearly two years as a shrinking fixed-line unit nearly wiped out gains from a recent mobile boom. Now Telefonica is stepping up aggressive advertising and offering discounts to bolster its pay-TV and broadband services in an attempt to revive fixed-line revenue, while compressing its profit margins. "Vivo's margins are now structurally lower," Citi's analysts wrote, adding that the sale of cell towers to reduce debt levels has increased tower rental costs. Faced with rising labor costs, Telefonica has resorted to layoffs, which cost an estimated 74 million reais ($31 million) in severance costs in the quarter, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. Net income probably fell 25 percent from a year earlier. Several banks' equity research desks declined to give earnings estimates for Grupo Oi SA. Some cited rules barring such forecasts while engaged in an investment banking transaction with the company. Oi confirmed this week that a group of banks had agreed to contribute 6 billion reais to a capital increase as part of its merger with shareholder Portugal Telecom. Morgan Stanley analysts estimated Oi's revenue stagnated from a year earlier, while its bottom line swung to a net loss. Below are the average estimates of five analysts surveyed, expressed in Brazilian reais. REVENUE EBITDA NET INCOME Telefonica Brasil 9.09 bln 2.63 bln 1.11 bln pct chg yr/yr +2 pct -17 pct -25 pct TIM Brasil 5.32 bln 1.39 bln 427 mln pct chg yr/yr +6 pct -2 pct -8 pct ($1 = 2.41 Brazilian reais) (Editing by Jan Paschal)