* Telefonica, Vivendi, Oi confront Slim, DirecTV's dominance

* New entrants race for market share to recover investments

* Analysts see limited early returns, benefits from packages

By Sérgio Spagnuolo

SAO PAULO, July 13 Brazil's biggest phone companies are opening another front in their battle with Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, challenging his hold on pay TV as they step up investments in a crowded market.

Their returns will likely be limited at first, say analysts and executives, due to the spending needed to break the hold of Slim's America Movil and DirecTV's SKY Brasil satellite provider.

Slim, the world's richest man, has dominated Brazil's pay TV market for years. America Movil's well-established local units, Net and Embratel, together hold more than 50 percent of the Brazilian pay TV market.

Last year, they began bundling their services with the Claro brand, combining broadband and television offerings with the fixed and mobile phone services that have long competed with Brazilian carriers.

As local players Oi and Telefonica Brasil move the fight onto Slim's TV turf, they are betting they can grow fast enough to make up for the cost of new investments.

"Pay TV gives you low profit margins at first, given the high cost of content. But with scale, starting around a million subscribers, you get returns on the promotions and packages," said telecom analyst Jessica Antunes of BES Securities.

In the meantime, analysts say investments will continue to climb for Brazilian carriers, which are also spending heavily on mobile and broadband networks to keep up with booming demand and regulatory threats about deteriorating service.

Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo has said companies need to step up annual investments to more than 24 billion reais ($11.8 billion), compared with 17 billion reais in recent years, in order to improve services.

Brazil's mobile phone market has more than doubled in five years to 255 million connections, thanks to a robust job market and rising wages, but growth has shown signs of slowing in a country of about 190 million.

Subscriber television, by contrast, grew by a third in the 12 months through May, but has reached only about 14 million homes, leaving plenty of room for growth compared with an increasingly competitive cell phone market.

TUMULTUOUS BUSINESS

Companies are also angling for customers willing to spend more on data plans and service packages for an entire household, requiring greater investment on broadband infrastructure and a full suite of technologies.

Grupo Oi plans to offer clients IPTV by the end of the year, transmitting a television signal with Internet protocol, as it boosts investment to 6 billion reais per year through 2015.

"The TV business is tumultuous and requires a lot of investment. No one gets into the business for immediate returns," said Ariel Dascal, the head of Oi TV, which aims to double its client base to 1 million users by the end of 2013.

Telefonica Brasil, the Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica , has held off announcements on its television strategy, but analysts expect new investments in the segment soon.

"We expect Telefonica will win market share after launching new services, just like Oi," said Antunes, the BES analyst.

Telefonica Brasil's press office did not respond to requests for comment on its pay TV strategy.

French group Vivendi's local broadband unit, GVT, entered the television market last year and expects to have 500,000 subscribers by December.

Senior Net executive Marcio Carvalho told Reuters the company has invested 1.5 billion reais per year to expand its network, increase its client base and develop new products.

DirecTV, which has dominated satellite television in Brazil since it merged with SKY's local unit nearly a decade ago, serves about 30 percent of all pay TV customers in the country.

($1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais) (Writing and additional reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Matthew Lewis)