SAO PAULO, July 13 Brazil's biggest phone
companies are opening another front in their battle with Mexican
tycoon Carlos Slim, challenging his hold on pay TV as they step
up investments in a crowded market.
Their returns will likely be limited at first, say analysts
and executives, due to the spending needed to break the hold of
Slim's America Movil and DirecTV's SKY Brasil
satellite provider.
Slim, the world's richest man, has dominated Brazil's pay TV
market for years. America Movil's well-established local units,
Net and Embratel, together hold more than 50 percent of the
Brazilian pay TV market.
Last year, they began bundling their services with the Claro
brand, combining broadband and television offerings with the
fixed and mobile phone services that have long competed with
Brazilian carriers.
As local players Oi and Telefonica Brasil
move the fight onto Slim's TV turf, they are betting
they can grow fast enough to make up for the cost of new
investments.
"Pay TV gives you low profit margins at first, given the
high cost of content. But with scale, starting around a million
subscribers, you get returns on the promotions and packages,"
said telecom analyst Jessica Antunes of BES Securities.
In the meantime, analysts say investments will continue to
climb for Brazilian carriers, which are also spending heavily on
mobile and broadband networks to keep up with booming demand and
regulatory threats about deteriorating service.
Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo has said companies
need to step up annual investments to more than 24 billion reais
($11.8 billion), compared with 17 billion reais in recent years,
in order to improve services.
Brazil's mobile phone market has more than doubled in five
years to 255 million connections, thanks to a robust job market
and rising wages, but growth has shown signs of slowing in a
country of about 190 million.
Subscriber television, by contrast, grew by a third in the
12 months through May, but has reached only about 14 million
homes, leaving plenty of room for growth compared with an
increasingly competitive cell phone market.
TUMULTUOUS BUSINESS
Companies are also angling for customers willing to spend
more on data plans and service packages for an entire household,
requiring greater investment on broadband infrastructure and a
full suite of technologies.
Grupo Oi plans to offer clients IPTV by the end of the year,
transmitting a television signal with Internet protocol, as it
boosts investment to 6 billion reais per year through 2015.
"The TV business is tumultuous and requires a lot of
investment. No one gets into the business for immediate
returns," said Ariel Dascal, the head of Oi TV, which aims to
double its client base to 1 million users by the end of 2013.
Telefonica Brasil, the Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica
, has held off announcements on its television strategy,
but analysts expect new investments in the segment soon.
"We expect Telefonica will win market share after launching
new services, just like Oi," said Antunes, the BES analyst.
Telefonica Brasil's press office did not respond to requests
for comment on its pay TV strategy.
French group Vivendi's local broadband unit, GVT,
entered the television market last year and expects to have
500,000 subscribers by December.
Senior Net executive Marcio Carvalho told Reuters the
company has invested 1.5 billion reais per year to expand its
network, increase its client base and develop new products.
DirecTV, which has dominated satellite television in Brazil
since it merged with SKY's local unit nearly a decade ago,
serves about 30 percent of all pay TV customers in the country.
($1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais)
