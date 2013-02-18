WELLINGTON Feb 19 Telecom New Zealand, Vodafone and Australia's Telstra will build a $60 million new submarine cable linking the country with Australia, Telecom said on Tuesday.

The Tasman Global Access Cable, which is expected to be completed by late 2014, will improve New Zealand's international telecommunications connectivity, while also strengthening links into Asian markets.

"We are seeing increased data content being provided from Australia-based servers by global companies and being accessed by New Zealand internet users," Telecom Chief Executive Simon Moutter and Vodafone New Zealand CEO Russell Stanners said in a joint statement.

"An additional cable connection with Australia will strengthen the business case for international data servers to be located in New Zealand."