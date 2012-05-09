WELLINGTON May 10 New Zealand's Telecom Corp
Ltd said on Thursday its incoming chief executive
officer, Simon Moutter, will take the helm of the country's
biggest telecommunications company on Sept. 1.
Moutter will replace Paul Reynolds, who will leave his post
at the end of Telecom's financial year on June 30, the company
confirmed.
It added that Chris Quin, CEO at Telecom's Gen-i technology
arm, has been named as acting Telelcom CEO from June 1 until
Moutter starts his position.
Moutter is leaving the top post at Auckland International
Airport to lead Telelcom, which is refocusing on its
retail business after the firm split off its line network
operations in December.
Its former network division, Chorus Ltd, is
participating in building the bulk of the government-sponsored
fast broadband network.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)