Trump: militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe, without giving specific examples.
WELLINGTON Nov 23 Shares of newly structured New Zealand phone company Telecom Corp. debuted at NZ$1.97 on Wednesday while its spinoff network unit Chorus started at NZ$3.03 in a slightly firmer market.
Telecom, once New Zealand's largest listed company, has split into a retail operation, and a fixed line operator, as a condition of winning the contract to roll out most of the New Zealand government-sponsored ultrafast broadband network.
Telecom shareholders were issued one Chorus share for every five Telecom shares held. Chorus will trade on a deferred settlement basis until the demerger becomes official on Nov 30.
Both stocks started trading in Australia on Monday, with Telecom closing at A$1.49 on Tuesday and Chorus at A$2.26.
Chorus will build around 75 percent of the ultrafast broadband network, which will see the government invest NZ$929 million in it through a mixture of debt and equity as the broadband network is built.
Telecom, a former state-owned company, will retain ownership of its mobile phone network but buy fixed-line services, provided in the current copper-wire domestic network, from Chorus.
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)
TAMPA, Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe, without giving specific examples.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew 111.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen data released by the network on Monday, the smallest audience for the National Football League's title game in four years.
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to require law enforcement authorities to obtain a search warrant before seeking old emails from technology companies, a win for privacy advocates fearful the Trump administration may work to expand government surveillance powers.