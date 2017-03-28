UPDATE 1-Nokia targets web giants with fastest routers on market
* Nokia now credible player in core router market -analyst (Adds Nokia CEO and BT customer comments)
(Updates source to company statement)
CAIRO, March 28 Telecom Egypt's board has chosen Ahmed El Beheiry as the state-owned landline monopoly's new chief executive officer, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Two company sources had earlier told Reuters that Chief Executive Officer Tamer Gadallah would step down and that a new CEO would be appointed at the next board meeting. Maged Osman would remain as chairman, they said.
The sources also said the company's shareholders approved a dividend of 1 Egyptian pound ($0.0549) per share for 2016.
Telecom Egypt reported this month an 11 percent decline in 2016 net profit. It made a net profit of 2.672 billion Egyptian pounds in 2016 compared to 2.999 billion a year earlier.
The firm reported a loss of 513 million pounds in the fourth quarter, down from a profit of 862 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.
In August the company said it acquired the country's first 4G mobile license at a cost of 7.08 billion pounds, paving the way for it to become the fourth mobile provider in Egypt.
($1 = 18.2000 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Eric Knecht and Maha El Dahan)
* Nokia now credible player in core router market -analyst (Adds Nokia CEO and BT customer comments)
MESEBERG, Germany, June 14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the European Union was ready to start negotiating with Britain about its exit from the EU on June 19, as planned, saying she assumed that the talks would proceed despite last week's parliamentary election in Britain.
* Rival Mediaset bid in excess of 230 million euros (Updates with Sky, Mediaset statements, further source on offer)