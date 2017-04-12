Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 15
ZURICH, June 15 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CAIRO, April 12 Telecom Egypt will pay out a dividend of 1 Egyptian pound ($0.0556) per share on April 27, the state-owned landline monopoly said in a statement published by the Al-Akhbar newspaper.
The dividend is an increase on the 0.75 pounds per share paid last year and comes despite an 11 percent decline in 2016 net profit. ($1 = 18.0000 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Heavens)
ZURICH, June 15 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate messaging and collaboration software startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies including Amazon.com Inc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.