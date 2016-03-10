CAIRO, March 10 Telecom Egypt plans to issue a dividend of 75 piasters per share for 2015, the firm said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

Telecom Egypt reported a 111 percent jump in net profit last year to 2.999 billion Egyptian pounds ($383.01 million) after corporate tax changes were made. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Susan Thomas)