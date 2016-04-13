CAIRO, April 13 Telecom Egypt will distribute a dividend of 0.75 Egyptian pounds per share on April 28, the state-owned landline monopoly said in an announcement published in local media on Wednesday.

The company, which is 80-percent owned by the government, reported a 111 percent jump in net profit to 2.99 billion Egyptian pounds ($383 million) last year after changes in corporate tax. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Eric Knecht; editing by Jason Neely)