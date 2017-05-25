(Details from Telcom press conference)

CAIRO May 25 Telecom Egypt will sign a five-year agreement to provide 2G and 3G mobile services through Etisalat Misr and will start providing mobile services in the local market in September, Telecom Egypt said in a news conference on Thursday.

"We have signed a binding memorandum of understanding for local roaming with Etisalat Misr and the final signing will take place in 15 days," Ahmed El Beheiry, Telecom Egypt's chief executive officer said.

El Beheiry said Etisalat Misr offered a better price for the service than Orange Egypt OREG.CA.

Telecom Egypt, the state's fixed-line monopoly, was the first company to buy a 4G licence from the government in August for 7.08 billion Egyptian pounds ($392 million) to enter the mobile market directly.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Moataz Mohamed; writing by Asma Alsharif and Amina Ismail. Editing by Jane Merriman and Susan Thomas)