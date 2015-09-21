CAIRO, Sept 21 Egypt's state-owned landline telecom monopoly Telecom Egypt appointed Waleed Gad on Monday as its new chairman, the company said in a statement.

The company's former chairman, Mohamed Salem, resigned on Saturday, shortly after a new government was sworn in by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht. Editing by Jane Merriman)