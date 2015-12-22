CAIRO Dec 22 Telecom Egypt, the country's state-owned landline monopoly, expects revenue growth between 7 percent and 9 percent in 2016, it said on Tuesday.

The company projected a profit margin before interest, tax and depreciation of between 20 percent and 30 percent, it added in a statement to the Egyptian bourse. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by David Goodman)