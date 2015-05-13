CAIRO May 13 Telecom Egypt's first-quarter net profit rose 9.9 percent to 604 million Egyptian pounds ($79.16 million), it said on Wednesday.

The landline monopoly, in which the government owns an 80 percent stake, posted consolidated revenue of 2.76 billion pounds, up from 2.56 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 7.63 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Stephen Kalin and Jason Neely)