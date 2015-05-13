Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO May 13 Telecom Egypt's first-quarter net profit rose 9.9 percent to 604 million Egyptian pounds ($79.16 million), it said on Wednesday.
The landline monopoly, in which the government owns an 80 percent stake, posted consolidated revenue of 2.76 billion pounds, up from 2.56 billion a year earlier.
($1 = 7.63 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Stephen Kalin and Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)