Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects net profit figure after company re-submitted early results)
CAIRO Aug 13 Telecom Egypt, the country's fixed-line monopoly, posted 994 million Egyptian pounds in net profit in the second quarter, up 11 percent from 895.6 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.
It gave no reason for the increase. Telecom Egypt is waiting for the government to approve a unified licence for mobile and landline services that would allow the company to offer mobile services and significantly boost its earnings. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by David Goodman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)