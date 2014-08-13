(Corrects net profit figure after company re-submitted early results)

CAIRO Aug 13 Telecom Egypt, the country's fixed-line monopoly, posted 994 million Egyptian pounds in net profit in the second quarter, up 11 percent from 895.6 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

It gave no reason for the increase. Telecom Egypt is waiting for the government to approve a unified licence for mobile and landline services that would allow the company to offer mobile services and significantly boost its earnings. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by David Goodman)