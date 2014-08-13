CAIRO Aug 13 Telecom Egypt, the country's fixed-line monopoly, has proposed a $0.05 cash dividend for 2014 profits, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Management has proposed to the company's board of directors a "five cent per normal share interim cash dividend under the account of profits for the year ending 31 December 2014, and now it is subject to shareholder approval", the statement said. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Pravin Char)