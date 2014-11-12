CAIRO Nov 12 Telecom Egypt reported a 61.3 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday to 251.9 million Egyptian pounds ($35.23 million) from 650.8 million pounds a year earlier.

The landline monopoly, in which the government owns an 80 percent stake, said revenue totaled 2.72 billion Egyptian pounds, down 5.2 percent from the previous year. (1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by David Goodman)