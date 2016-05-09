Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO May 9 Telecom Egypt, the country's state-owned landline monopoly, achieved an almost 116 percent jump in first-quarter net profit, it said on Monday.
The company posted a profit of 1.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($135 million) in the first three months of the year, against 554 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by David Goodman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order