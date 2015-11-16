CAIRO Nov 16 Telecom Egypt, the country's state-owned landline monopoly, posted a 360 percent jump in its third quarter net profit, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Telecom Egypt posted a profit of 1.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($153.26 million)in the three months ending September, compared with 262 million in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Ehab Farouk; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)