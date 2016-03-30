CAIRO, March 30 Egypt's stock exchange suspended trading of shares of Telecom Egypt, the state-owned landline monopoly, on Wednesday after the government replaced all of its representatives on the company's board of directors, two sources told Reuters.

The government appointed Tamer Gad Allah, Maged Othman, and Mohamed Shamroukh as its representatives, the sources says. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Susan Thomas)