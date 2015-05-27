Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO May 27 Telecom Egypt is considering buying treasury stocks after its share price plunged below nominal value, the country's landline monopoly said in a statement on Wednesday.
The company's board will meet today to study the proposal submitted by its executive management, it added. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order