Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Oct 7 Telecom Italia Media said on Monday it had signed a non-binding term sheet with publisher L'Espresso to pave the way for a tie-up of their digital broadcasting activities.
In a statement, Telecom Italia Media said its board had decided to continue talks to reach a final agreement.
The operation would generate industrial synergies and create a company with five national bandwidth assets controlled by Telecom Italia Media, it said.
Telecom Italia Media is controlled by Telecom Italia .
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)