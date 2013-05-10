ROME May 10 Italy's Antitrust Authority on Friday fined Telecom Italia 103.8 million euros ($135.93 million) for abusing its dominant market position as owner and manager of the country's fixed-line telephone network.

The authority said in a statement that Italy's largest phone group by market share had obstructed "the expansion of market competitors into voice telephone services and access to internet and broadband".

The fine resulted from two separate investigations that found the company limited wholesale and retail access to its fixed-line network, the authority said in a statement posted on its website. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Naomi O'Leary)