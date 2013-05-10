Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ROME May 10 Italy's Antitrust Authority on Friday fined Telecom Italia 103.8 million euros ($135.93 million) for abusing its dominant market position as owner and manager of the country's fixed-line telephone network.
The authority said in a statement that Italy's largest phone group by market share had obstructed "the expansion of market competitors into voice telephone services and access to internet and broadband".
The fine resulted from two separate investigations that found the company limited wholesale and retail access to its fixed-line network, the authority said in a statement posted on its website. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Naomi O'Leary)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)