WELLINGTON May 16 New Zealand's dominant telecommunications company Telecom Corp Ltd said on Thursday it expects full year earnings to be near the bottom of its forecasts because of increased competition and a squeeze on margins.

The company said it sees adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at the bottom end of the NZ$1.04 billion to NZ$1.06 billion ($855 million to $871 million) guidance given in February.

It said it also expected to increase its restructuring programme to cost NZ$100 million to NZ$130 million from the NZ$70 million to NZ$80 million estimated in late March.

The programme will see as much as 1,200 jobs cut, saving up to NZ$120 million.

Shares in Telecom closed on Wednesday at NZ$2.62. ($1 = 1.2171 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Lincoln Feast)