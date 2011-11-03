Australia (RLPC) November 3, 2011 - basis point - Potential lenders have been asked to bid for the margin, fees and tranche sizing of the NZ$1bn loan to capitalise Telecom New Zealand's spinoff, Chorus, banking sources said. Top-level commitments of over NZ$150m will be given the title of mandated lead arranger, the sources said. Appetite is likely to be strong given the strength of the company and the relative weak deal flow in New Zealand, the sources said. The loan is rated Baa2 by Moody's. Loan margins for similarly rated borrowers in New Zealand are around 160bp over BKBM for a three-year loan and 180-190bp over BKBM for a five-year maturity, a banking source said previously. Mandated lead arrangers ANZ, Citigroup and Westpac Banking Corp launched the deal to market in October with a bank presentation in Auckland. As previously reported, the loan, which will be in tenors of three and five years, will take out part of a NZ$2bn bridge loan provided by the three leads to finance the split. The balance of the bridge will be refinanced in the bond market, sources said previously. Under the demerger, to take place by November 30, Telecom NZ will keep the retail business while the fixed-line network and infrastructure will be transferred to the new unit, Chorus. This is to allow Chorus to participate in the New Zealand government's ultra-fast broadband project. After the demerger, Chorus is expected to have net debt of about NZ$1.7bn, according to public information. Sharon Klyne Phone: (612) 9373 1847 (Editing by Gavin Stafford) Copyright [c] 2011 by Thomson Reuters LPC. Any reproduction or retransmission of this report - via fax, photocopy or electronically - is a violation of Federal and International Copyright Laws. Contact Thomson Reuters LPC at (1) 646-223-6890 (Americas) or (44) 207-542-8405 (EMEA) or (852) 2294-8853 (Asia-Pacific) for information on additional LoanConnector tokens. COPYRIGHT NOTICE: This news story is Copyright 2011 by Loan Pricing Corporation. Any reproduction or retransmission of this story - via fax, photocopy or electronically - is a violation of Federal and International Copyright Laws. Contact LPC at (1) 212-833-9200 (New York) or (44) 207-542-8405 (London) or (852) 2834-8892 (Hong Kong) for information on additional LoanConnector tokens.