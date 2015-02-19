ROME Feb 19 Telecom Italia board member Tarak Ben Ammar rejected on Thursday media reports about a potential interest in the Italian phone group from foreign private equity funds.

"As happened for Trujillo, also in this case these (reports) come from Disneyland," Ben Ammar said.

On Wednesday, financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report that private equity funds were studying a possible investment in Telecom Italia.

Last year, Telecom Italia denied reports which said U.S. businessman Sol Trujillo was ready to bid for the company. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)