Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ROME Feb 19 Telecom Italia board member Tarak Ben Ammar rejected on Thursday media reports about a potential interest in the Italian phone group from foreign private equity funds.
"As happened for Trujillo, also in this case these (reports) come from Disneyland," Ben Ammar said.
On Wednesday, financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report that private equity funds were studying a possible investment in Telecom Italia.
Last year, Telecom Italia denied reports which said U.S. businessman Sol Trujillo was ready to bid for the company. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order