MILAN Oct 29 The head of Telecom Italia
said on Thursday he did not believe French tycoon
Xavier Niel had any ties with Vivendi, the Italian
phone group's leading shareholder.
Niel, the founder of low-cost French mobile operator Iliad
, has built up the equivalent of a 11.2 percent voting
stake in Telecom Italia, Italy's market regulator said earlier
on Thursday.
"Personally I don't believe they form a single front or
there is any link between them," Telecom Italia CEO Marco
Patuano told reporters on the sideline of an event.
Asked if Vivendi and Niel could be rivals, he said he did
not know.
Earlier on Thursday a Consob source told Reuters the
regulator would look into whether Niel may be acting in concert
with Vivendi.
With Vivendi holding a 20 percent stake in Telecom Italia,
the combined holding of the French media group and Niel would
top a 25 percent threshold that under Italian rules triggers a
mandatory tender offer.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za,
editing by Agnieszka Flak)