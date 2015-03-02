* Orange CEO sees tie-up with Telecom Italia as attractive

* Companies say no specific talks underway

* Telecom Italia shares up 1.7 pct, Orange flat (Adds more source, Deutsche Telekom comments, updates shares)

By Leila Abboud, Pamela Barbaglia and Sophie Sassard

BARCELONA/LONDON, March 2 Telecom Italia shares rose to a four-year high on Monday after the head of French rival Orange said a tie-up between the two phone companies would be attractive.

Both firms said no talks over a specific deal had occurred, while analysts and bankers said any combination of the two former monopolies would take time and require the political backing of Italy and France.

Telecom companies in Europe have been in a deal-making frenzy since 2013 as they seek to combine fixed-line and mobile services, exit non-core markets and cut costs.

But to date no big cross-border deals have joined telecom majors, although European regulators would like to see regional champions emerge to anchor much-needed broadband investment.

Telecom Italia, which has 26.6 billion euros ($29.8 billion) of net debt but enjoys high profit margins in its home country where there is no cable competition, has long been tipped as a takeover target.

Orange CEO Stephane Richard told the Journal de Dimanche newspaper there were "exchanges of points of view" between the management teams of the two firms.

"Richard's comments are just a smart way to test the market on an idea he's flirting with but that has not taken further for the time being," a banking source close to Orange said.

Richard's remarks come against a backdrop of uncertainty for Telecom Italia, with a group of investors preparing to sell their shares and Rome discussing measures that may force it into a costly network overhaul.

A banking source close to Telecom Italia said a deal was unlikely any time soon: "It will take at least two years for any major deal. This is because Telecom Italia needs to find a solution for Brazil and stabilise its shareholder base."

The source added Deutsche Telekom was also seen as a potential bidder, though an industry banker said the German firm would want Telecom Italia to sell its Brazilian arm first.

At 1530 GMT, Telecom Italia shares were up 1.7 percent at 1.084 euros after trading as high as 1.11 euros, valuing the firm at about 20 billion euros. Orange shares were flat at 16.3 euros, valuing it at around 43 billion euros.

Telecom Italia's shareholder base in the midst of change. Vivendi is due to take an 8 percent voting stake and become its largest investor when the French media group completes the sale of a Brazilian asset to Telefonica.

Meanwhile Italy's Generali, Intesa, and Mediobanca -- which used to control Telecom Italia with Spain's Telefonica -- are expected to sell their shares.

The source close to Orange said he expected Vivendi to seek a buyer for Telecom Italia, but it would not rush into any deal and would seek a good price.

"All the ingredients are here for a deal to happen at some point but it will be very tough for any buyer to look good at the end of it," the source said.

There is also uncertainty over Telecom Italia's network. The Italian government is meeting on Tuesday to approve measures to speed up the roll-out of ultrafast networks, and a leaked decree has raised the spectre of the company having to switch off its copper wires and write off assets worth about 15 billion euros.

"CONSOLIDATION IS NOT OVER"

While major savings can be reaped from telecoms deals within countries, the case is less clear for cross-border ones where local networks and commercial operations are not being combined.

Orange Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez said as much in an interview before Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

"This period of consolidation is not over," he told Reuters.

"The national markets will rationalise further and then there will be the question of whether there will be cross-border deals. But before that occurs, it remains to be seen whether there is real value to be created with such deals."

Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hoettges said he saw a wave of European consolidation but for now his company had ruled out big deals and would focus on smaller ones.

Telecom Italia controls Brazil's TIM Participacoes , which is seen as a bid target in its own right. Bankers believe Telecom Italia would be a more attractive prospect for a European peer if it exited Brazil, and used the proceeds to pay down debt.

Any tie-up between Orange and Telecom Italia would require French state backing as it owns 25 percent of Orange. Italy does not own a stake in Telecom Italia, but has a say over so-called "strategic" assets, including Telecom Italia's network.

BESI Research analysts were sceptical over the benefits of a deal, seeing little overlap between the two firms' operations.

"We do reckon that some savings could be reached through joint procurement, shared partnerships, etc., but these sort of efforts can be developed without the need of a merger that carries significant execution risk," they wrote.

($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Additional reporting by Harro Ten Wolde; Writing by Leila Abboud and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark Potter)