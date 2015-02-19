Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Feb 19 Shares in Italy's Telecom Italia Media were suspended from trading for the rest of the session on Thursday pending the release of a statement, the Milan bourse said after reports of a buyout of the broadcasting company by parent Telecom Italia.
Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters Telecom Italia, which owns 77 percent of Telecom Italia Media, would discuss a buyout of the unit at a board meeting on Thursday in a move that could simplify the Italian phone group's corporate structure and help cut costs.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order