Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Dec 4 Italy's Equinox fund has presented an offer with private equity fund Clessidra for Italy's third-largest commercial broadcaster Telecom Italia Media , Equinox head Salvatore Mancuso said on Tuesday.
Telecom Italia aims to sell its loss-making TV unit by the end of the year to cut its debt.
A deadline to file bids for the Italian broadcaster has been extended by a day to Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said earlier. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Francesca Landini)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)