MILAN, June 19 The chairman of Telecom Italia said on Friday there had been no contacts with French businessman Vincent Bollore, whose media group Vivendi is close to becoming the single biggest investor in the Italian phone group.

"There are set occasions for meeting shareholders," Giuseppe Recchi said on the sidelines of an event.

He ruled out any chance of Bollore, who is chairman and the biggest shareholder in Vivendi, being present at Telecom Italia's upcoming board meeting on June 26.

Recchi also said that discussions with utility Enel were progressing "intensely" over a possible collaboration on the government's broadband rollout project.

"We are talking intensely to see which synergies could be achieved," he said.

