MILAN Dec 14 Vivendi CEO Arnaud de
Puyfontaine tells Corriere della Sera daily:
* Will not withdraw proposal to widen Telecom Italia board
to include Vivendi representatives
* If Telecom Italia shareholder meeting rejects its proposal
Vivendi will still ask to be represented on the board and will
reiterate it supports savings share conversion plan
* "Absolutely in favour" of Telecom Italia savings share
conversion but not a these conditions
* Received a lot of messages of support from Anglo-Saxon
investors
* Telecom Italia is like a ship without a captain if its
board does not mirror its shareholder base
* Has met with members of the Italian government and told
them Vivendi wants to develop a long-term policy of strategic
investments at Telecom Italia
* Vivendi aligned with Italian government over broadband
plan
* "Never believed" in Orange as an option for Telecom
Italia
