BRIEF-Zix buys Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
MILAN Aug 12 Telecom Italia said on Tuesday it had agreed with U.S. investment firm Fintech to extend the deadline to complete the sale of Telecom Argentina to Sept. 1.
Telecom Italia agreed to sell its stake in Telecom Argentina to Fintech in November 2013 for $960 million, saying the deal was subject to approval by local regulators.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Italian phone group said there will be no changes in the terms and conditions of the deal, initially expected to be finalised early in August. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.