MILAN Aug 12 Telecom Italia said on Tuesday it had agreed with U.S. investment firm Fintech to extend the deadline to complete the sale of Telecom Argentina to Sept. 1.

Telecom Italia agreed to sell its stake in Telecom Argentina to Fintech in November 2013 for $960 million, saying the deal was subject to approval by local regulators.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Italian phone group said there will be no changes in the terms and conditions of the deal, initially expected to be finalised early in August. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)