MILAN, Sept 2 Telecom Italia, Italy's biggest telecoms group, said on Tuesday it was extending to Sept. 25 the deadline for completing the sale of its stake in Telecom Argentina to investment fund Fintech.

In November, Telecom Italia agreed to sell its entire stake in Telecom Argentina to Fintech for $960 million.

The deal, whose terms remain unchanged, is still awaiting regulatory approval. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Miral Fahmy)