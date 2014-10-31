Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ROME Oct 31 Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Friday the company had not received any offer to sell its Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA.
The statement was made in response to a question related to rumour that America Movil, Telefonica and Grupo Oi had agreed to launch a bid.
Brazil is key for Telecom Italia as it struggles to compete in a saturated European market. TIM Brasil is the country's second-biggest mobile network operator. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Francesca Landini)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)