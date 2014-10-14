Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SAO PAULO Oct 14 TIM Participações SA , the Brazilian wireless carrier controlled by Telecom Italia SpA, is "not for sale," but the Italian parent could weigh offers, Chief Executive Marco Patuano said on Tuesday.
Patuano added that to pursue TIM's strategy of "organic growth" in Brazil, the company could increase investments in the upcoming 2015-2017 capital spending program. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)