SAO PAULO Oct 14 TIM Participações SA , the Brazilian wireless carrier controlled by Telecom Italia SpA, is "not for sale," but the Italian parent could weigh offers, Chief Executive Marco Patuano said on Tuesday.

Patuano added that to pursue TIM's strategy of "organic growth" in Brazil, the company could increase investments in the upcoming 2015-2017 capital spending program. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chris Reese)