BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
SAO PAULO, July 23 Telecom Italia SpA does not rule out combining its Brazilian unit with a local rival but that possibility is not on its agenda for now, Chief Executive Officer Marco Patuano said on Wednesday.
Patuano said speculation over a potential tie-up between TIM Participações SA, Telecom Italia's mobile carrier in Brazil, and GVT SA is "running high these days." Yet he said that Telecom Italia, as well as its shareholders, are basically focused on executing TIM's business plan. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe; ==)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.