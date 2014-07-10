Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN, July 10 Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Thursday that the sale of Telecom Argentina is proceeding as planned and does not have to be pushed back, and that its Tim Brasil holding is "strategic".
"We're confident that it will proceed as planned," Recchi said of the Telecom Argentina sale on the sidelines of a conference in Milan. When asked if it may be pushed back to the end of the year, he replied: "There is nothing to indicate that it will be necessary."
On Tim Brasil, Recchi said it was "absolutely strategic". (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Isla Binnie)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)