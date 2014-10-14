BRASILIA Oct 14 Telecom Italia's Brazilian subsidiary can skip potential mergers and acquisitions for five years without losing market share, Telecom Italia's chief executive officer said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

TIM Participações, which tried unsuccessfully to acquire Brazilian broadband business GVT from France's Vivendi earlier this year, will remain competitive because Brazilians are not yet used to buying the bundled fixed line and wireless telecommunications services offered by its rivals, Patuano told Valor Economico during a three-day trip to Brazil.

Despite that, Telecom Italia is still looking for opportunities, CEO Marco Patuano told the paper. For now, a potential offer for Grupo Oi, the only majority-Brazilian player in a market dominated by some of the world's biggest telecoms operators, is "too premature," he said.

Brazil is key for Telecom Italia as it struggles to compete in a saturated European market. TIM Brasil is the country's second-biggest mobile network operator, but it lacks the broadband networks of main rivals Claro, owned by Mexico's America Movil, and Vivo, controlled by Spain's Telefonica.

While mobile phone subscriptions in Brazil have more than tripled in the eight years to 2012, growth in the country, the continent's biggest economy, has slowed. Competition has heated up along with speculation about mergers among the country's four mobile network operators.

TIM Brasil has hired Banco Bradesco's investment banking unit to look at a potential bid for Oi, a source told Reuters earlier this month.

Oi itself has hired Grupo BTG Pactual SA to advise on a possible bid for Telecom Italia's 67 percent stake in TIM Brasil.

"I find it curious to see public comments (on a potential Oi bid for TIM) well before there is any concrete possibility of such a thing happening," Patuano told Valor. "Telecom Italia is not seeking an offer. We started to invest in Brazil in 1998 and have already invested over 8 billion euros in the country."

TIM Brasil is considering investing another 750 million euros (2.3 billion Brazilian reais) over three years to improve its network, a source told Reuters last week. The plan, called Turbo, could be approved by TIM Participacoes' board by the end of October, the source said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)